Work on CCTV cameras for Carlow Town Park gets underway
KCLR NewsNews & Sport

Work on CCTV cameras for Carlow Town Park gets underway

It's hoped the cameras will be up and running in the next couple of months.

KCLR96FM News & Sport 1 hour ago
Less than a minute

The groundwork for CCTV cameras to be installed in the Town Park in Carlow begins today.

It’s hoped the cameras will be up and running in the next couple of months.

It’s been a long, drawn-out saga with locals and councillors alike campaigning to get the security measures there in response to a number of anti-social behaviour issues – including some assaults.

Speaking to KCLR News, Councillor John Cassin says the construction work associated with the cameras begins today.

KCLR96FM News & Sport

© Copyright 2018 CK Broadcasting Ltd · All Rights Reserved
Registered office: Leggettsrath Business Park, Carlow Road, Kilkenny, Ireland
Sites: kclr96fm.com ·
Close