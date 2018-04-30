Work on CCTV cameras for Carlow Town Park gets underway

The groundwork for CCTV cameras to be installed in the Town Park in Carlow begins today.

It’s hoped the cameras will be up and running in the next couple of months.

It’s been a long, drawn-out saga with locals and councillors alike campaigning to get the security measures there in response to a number of anti-social behaviour issues – including some assaults.

Speaking to KCLR News, Councillor John Cassin says the construction work associated with the cameras begins today.