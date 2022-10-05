Work on new Kilkenny education campus imminent and expected to be completed within the next two years

Work on a new Kilkenny education campus is due to be completed within the next 24 months.

With St Kieran’s College planning to expand into the Lower New Street space which it had lent to the Kilkenny City Vocational School, that facility’s aiming for its own purpose-built building in the developing Breagagh Valley.

There it’s due to share a space with Coláiste Pobail Osraí where up to 1,000 students are expected to be catered for.

CEO of the Kilkenny Carlow Education and Training Board, Eileen Curtis, has been telling KCLR News that planning permission for the KCVS was granted in July and work on the site is imminent; “The next phase will be to appoint a contractor and hopefully please God in a short time to be turning the sod there which I suppose will make it very real for people and I think that sense of activity that is out there in the Breagagh Valley now with the new houses being built, it’ll be a huge development and a huge project for us and we’re looking forward to what it will bring in the future”.

She adds “It’s a new chapter for both schools and we’re looking forward to the development of that and to hopefully welcome in students into a new building there in the not-too-distant future, all these projects take time and it’s a very large-scale project so it will take a number of years but hopefully over the next two years we would see lots of development on the site”.