KCLR NewsNews & Sport

Work to start on turning Mayfair into new HQ for Kilkenny city library

Photo of Sinead Burke Sinead Burke Send an email 15/10/2021
The old Mayfair ballroom is to be transformed into the new Kilkenny city library HQ

Work on turning the old Mayfair ballroom into the new Headquarters for Kilkenny City library is set to get underway in the coming weeks.

The multi-million euro construction project is expected to take around fifteen months to complete.

It’s being jointly funded by the Department of Rural and Community Development and the local authority.

The old Mayfair Ballroom in Kilkenny city

Around 4.7 million euro is coming from the Department with another €1.44 million from the councils own resources.

With the works to start soon, the council says the old brewery carpark near the site in Irishtown will be closed to the public from Monday next 18th October.

Photo of Sinead Burke Sinead Burke Send an email 15/10/2021