Work to start on turning Mayfair into new HQ for Kilkenny city library

Work on turning the old Mayfair ballroom into the new Headquarters for Kilkenny City library is set to get underway in the coming weeks.

The multi-million euro construction project is expected to take around fifteen months to complete.

It’s being jointly funded by the Department of Rural and Community Development and the local authority.

Around 4.7 million euro is coming from the Department with another €1.44 million from the councils own resources.

With the works to start soon, the council says the old brewery carpark near the site in Irishtown will be closed to the public from Monday next 18th October.