Work underway on water supply upgrade in Kilkenny city and surrounds

Works have begun on the multi million euro upgrade to the water supply in Kilkenny City and its environs.

Contractors Glan Agua are now on site at the Troyswood Water Treatment Plant to begin the works which will see an ageing facility replaced with a 21st century water supply for the city benefiting up to 28,000 people.

Irish Water’s Sean Twohig says they’ve been waiting for this day for some time and all of the planning and preparation is becoming a reality.

He says its great to have the contractors on site so quickly.

The upgrade works are expected to take around two and half years to complete.