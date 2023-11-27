Workers in Carlow, Kilkenny and across the country who are impacted by domestic violence can now avail of paid leave

A local women’s refuge has welcomed the news that paid leave will be given to victims of domestic violence from today.

Statutory Domestic Violence Leave will provide up to five days fully paid absence annually to employees impacted by domestic violence.

Ireland has today become one of the first countries in Europe to provide such support.

Speaking on the KCLR Daily, Naoimh Murphy from the Amber Women’s Refuge in Kilkenny, says you will have to apply for the leave, but you don’t have to supply any evidence.

