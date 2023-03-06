Works get underway on the multi-million euro North Quays development in Waterford

A great day for the South East

The words of the Acting Chief Executive of Kilkenny county council as work gets officially underway on the multi-million euro North Quays development in Waterford.

Government funding of 170 million was approved for the project last year including 106 million from the Urban Regeneration & Development Fund.

Sean McKeown told KCLR news at this mornings ground breaking ceremony that Kilkenny stands to benefit hugely from this project too:

“Kilkenny have a couple of projects that are funded under that URDF project as well so very important for us as well,” said Sean.

“The approach roads, the Abbey Road and the Belmont Road down into the north keys are very important approach roads, the

enhancement of those approach roads would be funded under this scheme and with a new link road then across our Greenway which is currently well under construction which terminates actually in the North keys,” he added.

Chief Executive of Waterford County Council Michael Walsh agrees it will benefit the entire region:

“From the combined city and county and for Kilkenny as well, because this is all about connecting the North side of the Waterford,” said Michael.

“Historically, we were reliant on the one bridge, Rice Bridge, so it’s a very exciting development,”.

“We’ve been looking at the North Keys for the last 20 years since the ports have moved out, it’s been derelict, it hasn’t been a good face for the city, but this is going to transform at really significantly,” he added.