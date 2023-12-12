Works on Ossory Bridge in Kilkenny set to be carried over to the New Year

Works on Ossory Bridge look set to continue now into the new year.

The improvements for pedestrians and cyclists were originally earmarked to finish in early October, however structural issues and a mix of rain and cold temperatures at times prevented that.

KCLR News was told yesterday that this week the contractor is concentrating on completing the bridge joints and preparing the roadway for opening to traffic.

Road markings were to have taken place last night with a hope that the route would be open to traffic in the final configuration this Friday evening, but these were subject to weather conditions and rainfall ended up being quite heavy.

Works are likely to continue though it’s anticipated that traffic management will not be needed in its current form over the Christmas period.

There will be a return to this however in a lesser capacity in January with further input needed to finish works regarding watermain replacement, crash barrier, cycle & footway and verge.