Works are set to begin late next year on The Butts Regeneration Project.

Kilkenny County Council secured €9million in Government funding for the plans which include the construction of new homes, upgraded traffic systems, new public amenities and additional green spaces.

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At the city’s municipal district meeting, Cllr Eugene McGuinness told KCLR News that he is delighted that the local authority had managed to secure the funding as he believes the development will transform an area that has been overlooked for years;