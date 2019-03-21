KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Works to repair sinkhole in North Kilkenny start today
Repair works on a sinkhole in North Kilkenny start today.
The 15 foot opening appeared off the N78 at Gurteen near Castlecomer about a month ago as the road started to subside resulting in a full closure there since.
It’s believed to have been caused by open-cast mining – old coal mines ran under that road and it seems to have collapsed into one of the pits.
The local authority has carried out a geophysical survey of a 150 metre stretch of the road.