Works to repair sinkhole in North Kilkenny start today

Repair works on a sinkhole in North Kilkenny start today.

The 15 foot opening appeared off the N78 at Gurteen near Castlecomer about a month ago as the road started to subside resulting in a full closure there since.

It’s believed to have been caused by open-cast mining – old coal mines ran under that road and it seems to have collapsed into one of the pits.

The local authority has carried out a geophysical survey of a 150 metre stretch of the road.