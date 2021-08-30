Works to start today on improving water supply for 180+ homes in Carlow Town

Works are to start today (Monday) on improving the water supply to 183 homes in Carlow.

Irish Water is replacing problematic backyard water mains on JKL and O’Hanrahan Avenues in Carlow Town, with the process expected to take two-and-a-half months.

Regional Lead with the company, Joe Carroll says it’s all part of the national Leakage Reduction Programme, noting “This programme is underway to provide the community with a more reliable water supply, remove old damaged pipes from the water network, improve water quality and reduce leakage, the repairs are being conducted as quickly and as efficiently as possible to minimise disruption to the area and to ensure the customer supply is as safe and reliable as possible”.

The Irish Water customer care team is available to help 24/7 on 1800 278 278 and customers can also contact them via Twitter @IWCare with any queries.

For further updates please see the Irish Water website www.water.ie