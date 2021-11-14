World Diabetes Day kicks off today

Access to Diabetes Care is the theme for the event this year and will remain the same until 2023.

It’s to raise awareness for those who suffer from the disease but cannot get the treatment they need.

Kilkenny-based GP Justin Kwong explains what signs to look out for with diabetes,

“People are quite thirsty all the time which we call polydipsia and on top of that peeing alot as well which is what we call polyuria in medical terms. So if you find a person drinking a lot and peeing a lot and on top of that also having possible weight loss, feeling tired all of the time and feeling generally quite unwell.”