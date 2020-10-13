Justice Woulfe again postpones ‘Golfgate’ meeting with Chief Justice

A meeting between Mr Justice Seamus Woulfe and the Supreme Court Chief Justice to discuss the golf dinner controversy has been postponed again.

Seamus Woulfe requested that the meeting be deferred and it will now take place on Thursday instead.

In a statement Chief Justice Frank Clarke has indicated his serious concern about the damage the process is causing.

He added that should the meeting not go ahead later this week, he will make alternative arrangements to convey his final views on the process to Justice Woulfe.