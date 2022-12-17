You are being reminded to check if you are due for another COVID-19 vaccination before Christmas

Locals are being reminded to check if they are due another COVID-19 jab before Christmas.

According to the HSE, everyone, especially healthcare workers, people over the age of 50, and anyone over the age of 12 with an underlying health condition, should ensure they are up to date on their vaccine boosters.

The HSE South East says it is critical to boost our immunity before making plans to travel, socialise, and visit friends and family during the holiday season.

Derval Howley (Head of Health and Wellbeing, HSE/South East Community Healthcare) says: “As we prepare for the high levels of social interaction over Christmas and New Year, we should take action now to protect family, friends and ourselves. It is particularly important that all staff working in hospitals, in the community and in patients’ homes are up to date with their vaccines and, in doing so, help protect patients and our health services ahead of what we know will be a busy time for all our services. If you are not up to date, get your booster now.”

She adds “Our message to all is not to delay and book your COVID-19 vaccine as soon as possible. Immunity from COVID-19 vaccination and previous COVID-19 infection decreases over time, so getting your next dose when it’s due gives you the best protection from serious illness, and increases immunity against infection from COVID-19.”

Dr. Catherine Lynch (Specialist in Public Health Medicine, HSE’s Area C Public Health Dept. serving the South East) added: “We want everyone to keep well while protecting the most vulnerable parts of our population this winter. We are again urging people to get vaccinated, if eligible at this time, both to protect themselves and to protect others they may meet over the Christmas period who may be vulnerable to serious illness.”

“If you are unsure when you are due a booster, please give HSE Live a call to check, or you can look up the HSE website for the latest information. Give yourself, your family and friends the best chance possible against infection as we want you to stay safe and well this Christmas”

If you are not sure when you are due your vaccine booster, you can phone the HSE’s Contact Centre (HSE Live) on Freephone (1800) 700 700 for details.