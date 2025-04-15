The provincial hurling championships roar into life this weekend, with the Leinster and Munster Championships and the Joe McDonagh Cup all throwing in for 2025.

Carlow launch their Joe McDonagh campaign at home to Down this Saturday at 2pm — and you can catch all the action live on KCLR, thanks to KCS Car Sales Carlow.

Meanwhile, a huge clash in the Leinster Championship sees Kilkenny welcome Galway to UPMC Nowlan Park at 3.45pm on Saturday. KCLR will have full live coverage of that game too, brought to you by Laharts Garage, Waterford Road, Kilkenny.

Aidan “Taggy” Fogarty will be part of KCLR’s live team in Nowlan Park and speaking on the KCLR Hurling Podcast, the former Kilkenny star raised concerns over the current championship schedule.

“I just felt that the last couple of years you blink your eye and the championship was over and you can’t think it back — what match did I go to? You’re in the moment and then it’s over. What will I do for the rest of the summer? So I just feel even for promotion of the game, just to push it out for two or three weeks, let it lie for a bit. When all the kids are going back into school, maybe two or three weeks out from that — I just feel it would be better. But look, it’s hard to please everybody,” he said.

While Fogarty acknowledged that the format of the Championship remains exciting, he believes a more spaced-out fixture list would better serve fans and players alike.

You can hear more from Taggy along with Michael Walsh, Naoise Waldron, James Hickey, and Brian Dowling on the KCLR Hurling Podcast, available now wherever you get your podcasts.

In other hurling news, Shane O’Donnell is mounting an unexpected bid to feature in this year’s Championship. The Clare sharpshooter and reigning Hurler of the Year was previously ruled out for the season with a shoulder injury but now says he’s aiming to return in four to eight weeks.

O’Donnell, a three-time All-Star, will definitely miss Clare’s opening match against league champions Cork this Sunday, but hopes to play a part later in the campaign. His return would be a huge boost to Brian Lohan’s side as they chase All-Ireland glory.

With rivalries reigniting and the summer stretch in the evenings arriving, hurling fans can expect fireworks from the first whistle this weekend — and KCLR will be right there to bring you every clash, clash, and point.