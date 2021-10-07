“You don’t have to drive at the max” is the plea from meeting of South Kilkenny councillors

You don’t have to drive at the max.

That’s the message out of the Piltown Municipal District’s latest meeting.

County councils across the country are involved in a speed review with limits on all roads being looked at and this week’s gathering of the South Kilkenny elected representatives had a discussion on the topic.

To the fore was that the default of 80km for local routes can only be changed on a national level but many would be better served, and safer, by seeing a reduction especially with the recent increase in pedestrians and cyclists out.

Cllr Pat Dunphy told KCLR News that motorists need to slow down, while Cllr Eamonn Aylward said all road users have to show personal responsibility.

