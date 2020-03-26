You need a cert from your GP to get Covid-19 sick-pay says local Citizens’ Information Centre

The only way to get the government’s COVID-19 sick-pay of €350 Euro a week is to get a cert from your GP.

Carlow Kilkenny Citizens’ Information says it’s not clear that anyone self-isolating off their own bat will qualify to the new rate announced this week.

The ordinary illness benefit rate is 203 Euro.

Sarah Drea from the Citizen’s Information Bureau says the information they have is that you have to have certification sent from your GP to the department where the final decision will be made.

She told KCLR News “People first of all have to contact their GP if they’re showing symptoms, if they’re in the vulnerable category that need to self isolate, they should also phone their GP”.

“The GP then will give them a cert, they put that cert through directly to the Department and if the GP is saying that the person is to self isolate, the person themselves needs to fill in an ordinary illness benefit application form”.