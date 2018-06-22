You will soon be able to have your say on what role you would like local councillors to play

We’ll all be able to have our say now on what role we’d like our local councillors to play.

The first ever review of the pay and responsibilities of council representatives has been announced by Kilkenny Junior Minister John Paul Phelan.

Barrister Sara Moorhead has been appointed to put together a final report by early next year which will also involve public consultation.

Minister Phelan has told KCLR News pay is also a big area that needs to be looked at.