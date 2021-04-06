Young Carlow woman ‘excited’ to have gotten her Covid-19 vaccine

One in every six adults in Ireland has now received a Covid-19 vaccine, according to the Health Minister.

Over 932,000 jabs had been administered by Saturday.

They involved nearly 661,000 first doses and almost 272,000-second doses.

The HSE expects the one million milestone to be reached in the coming days.

Kelsey Nolan from Carlow’s been telling KCLR Live how as a person living with Cystic Fibrosis, she was excited to get her vaccine at her local CF centre in Cork last Friday.

And she added that it’s great many have been able to get the jab saying “Thankfully I’ve been talking to a few of them that are on the transplant list or have had transplants and they are now getting vaccinated too which is great so yeah it’s great to hear so many so close to me to be able to get it now, it’s just given us that bit of life back and that means the world because we have been in captivity, basically”.