Young man punched in the face several times in random Carlow assault

A young man was punched in the head and the face several times in a random assault in Carlow town this week.

It happened on the Hanover Road in the early hours of Monday morning as the man, aged in his early 20’s, was making his way home from a nightclub.

He was treated in St Luke’s for his injuries after being taken by ambulance to the hospital.

Gardaí say his attackers were not known to him and nothing was taken from him during the course of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Gardaí in Carlow town on 059 9136620.