You’re being asked to slow down on our roads this bank holiday weekend

Gardai are appealing to people to drive safely and slow down over the coming bank holiday weekend.

Extra personnel from the road policing unit of an Garda Siochana will be on the roads over the weekend conducting nreathalyser testing and speed monitoring.

Roads Policing Inspector, Paul Donohoe says the people of Carlow and Kilkenny can expect to see more gardai on duty this weekend.

He spoke with Domhnall Doyle on The Way It Is and said “So I suppose the first thing I ask is that if you are out walking with your dog or partner or going out just for exercise, please wear a high visibility vest because this time of year, I think, is the most dangerous time in regards to visibility. “

He adds “I’ve increased all the mandatory intoxicant check points by 50%, so we’ve doubled them basically for the weekend, so people in Carlow and Kilkenny will see an increase in check points in the evening times and that. We are out there trying to protect people who are driving under the influence of an intoxicant or alcohol.”

You can listen back to the full interview here.