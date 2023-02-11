You’re being warned not to fall for a fake Garda email scam

Don’t fall for a fake Garda email scam.

That’s the warning from local Gardaí after reports that a fraudulent email is doing the rounds.

The email claiming to be from The Garda Commissioner alleges the recipient has committed an offence and must make contact via email if they do not want to be arrested.

Gardaí are warning the email is not genuine and they are urging anyone who gets one to report it to their local station.