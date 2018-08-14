Youth Council calls for €2million investment in access to apprenticeships

Up to 500 local people under the age of 26 are considered to be long-term unemployed.

Those figures are being released by the Department of Social Protection as they put out a call for investment to help people access apprenticeships.

James Doorley is Deputy Director of the National Youth Council of Ireland which has published its Pre-Budget Submission.

He’s been telling KCLR News that his organisation would like to see a €2million investment in access to apprenticeships.