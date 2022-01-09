Youth of Carlow to be celebrated as part of EU Year of Youth

Young people across Carlow will be celebrated this year as part of the European Year of Youth.

The EU has dedicated 2022 as the year to celebrate young people, as they believe that the pandemic has had a significantly negative effect on young people.

The youth of Carlow will be invited to participate in various events as part of the celebrations.

Ireland South MEP Deirdre Clune, highlights the importance of the event.

Deirdre Clune is an MEP representing Ireland South. She explained to KCLR why she believes that young people have suffered in particular, throughout the pandemic. ”Young people have suffered significantly throughout this pandemic and this opportunity allows their voices to be given and to be heard by policy makers.