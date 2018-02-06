100 years ago today women got the right to vote in Ireland
100 years ago today women got the right to vote in Ireland

Senator Jennifer Murnane O'Connor speaking in the Seanad this week about cardiac care in the South East

Initially it only allowed women over the age of 30 the right to vote, but they had to have property rights or a university education.

Today marks the 100 year anniversary of women being given the right to vote in Ireland.

The Representation of the People Act was passed on on February 6th, 1918.

Countess Markievicz was the first female MP to be elected in Ireland.

But a century on Carlow based Senator Jennifer Murnane O’ Connor says we still need more women in politics.

Her party, Fianna Fáil, is  organising an event tomorrow (Wednesday) to mark the anniversary at the Rotunda Hospital in Dublin.

 

