One man released after three arrests over Tullow St incident in Carlow

Gardai are continuing to question two men over an incident in Carlow town on Tuesday morning.

A major search operation on two local premises this morning resulted in three arrests.

One man has since been released without charge and a file will be prepared for the DPP.

The raids were carried out by Gardai investigating the attack on a tanning salon on Tullow St where a car was rammed into the building and set on fire causing significant damage.

Gardai are continuing to appeal for information on the incident.

Supt Aidan Brennan says they are aware of footage circulating on social media but he says people should be conscious that not everything being shared is relevant to the investigation.