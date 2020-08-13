Covid-19 latest: Twelve Carlow-Kilkenny cases among 92 nationally

Twelve new local cases of Covid-19 are being reported by NPHET.

Public Health Officials are saying there been six new cases of the coronavirus detect in Carlow for the second time this week but there’s also beeen six found in Kilkenny.

That’s out of 92 new cases recorded today – 24 each in counties Kildare and Dublin.

However no further deaths have been notified so the total is still 1,774.

There is now a total of 26,929 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.