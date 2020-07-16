12 year old boy being treated in hospital after being knocked down in Bagenalstown

A 12-year-old boy is being treated in hospital after being knocked down yesterday in Bagenalstown.

He was hit by a car in the Fairgreen area just after four o’clock yesterday afternoon and rushed to St Lukes Hospital by ambulance.

Gardai say his injuries are not life-changing.

The man who was driving the car was arrested at the scene for drink driving and taken to Carlow Garda Station for questioning.

He is no longer in custody.

The Gardai are appealing for any witnesses or anyone with dash-cam footage from the area to get in touch with them.