120 new jobs earmarked for Wexford and Dublin
The company already employs 100 people at its two Irish bases
120 new jobs have been announced for Wexford and Dublin.
Azets Ireland is looking to hire experienced professionals and recent graduates in both counties by the end of 2024.
The professional services firm is seeking people with experience of accounting and audit, financial services, management consultancy and tax advisory services.
It currently employs 100 people in Ireland and operates out of the capital and Enniscorthy.