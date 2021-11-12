1,450 Covid-19 cases confirmed in Carlow and Kilkenny in the fortnight to Monday

Just three of the seven Local Electoral Areas in Carlow and Kilkenny again have a 14-day incidence rate of Covid-19 that’s less than the country’s average.

It stands at 924 per 100,000 people for the fortnight to Monday.

But all three municipal districts in Carlow as well as Kilkenny City’s are reporting rates of between 953 and 1,303.

Tullow’s tops on 1,303 after 243 cases followed by Kilkenny City on 1,012 (293), Carlow Town on 967 (219) and Bagenalstown on 953 (149).

Below the national mean then are Castlecomer (908 after 214 positive tests), Piltown (773/165) with Callan Thomastown registering the lowest rate of 659 with 167 confirmations.

In total, 1,450 cases were confirmed locally across the two weeks, giving an overall rate of 939 per 100,000 population.

Meanwhile, six people were being treated at St Luke’s General Hospital last night with two remaining in ICU.

It’s as the government will make a decision next Tuesday about whether to ask people to work from home where possible.

It’s after NPHET issued that advice yesterday – and appealed to employers to be supportive – amid concern at rising Covid case numbers, with over 3,000 reported on nine out of the past 10 days. (More here).