16 new Covid-19 cases confirmed across Carlow and Kilkenny

14 more people with Covid-19 have died and 539 new cases confirmed.

Of the latest positive results, nine were in Kilkenny with seven in Carlow.

Nine of the deaths occurred in March, one in February and four in January or before. The age range was 59-94 years, with the median age 80. It brings to 4,419 the number of Covid related deaths in Ireland.

While to date there have been 222,699 people with the virus across the nation, after the denotification of nine confirmed cases

Meanwhile, as of Wednesday, 3rd March 474,645 doses of vaccine have been administered in Ireland, 328,598 of these were the first jab with 146,047 getting their second.