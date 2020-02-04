16 schools in Carlow and Kilkenny shut over TUI strike

16 local secondary schools are shutting down today as TUI teachers strike over pay issues.

IT Carlow and all the Education and Training Board adult learning centres are also affected by the Teachers Union of Ireland action over the 2-tier pay system introduced in 2012.

All the Carlow Kilkenny general election candidates have been invited to join teachers out on the picket lines today.

Carlow union rep Liz Farrell says they’re asking candidates to come along and hear their case, if they want to get teachers votes.