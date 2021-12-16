171 Covid-related deaths recorded in Carlow and Kilkenny since the start of the pandemic

171 Covid-related deaths have been recorded locally since the start of the pandemic.

79 people in County Carlow have died since the 1st of March 2020 up to midnight on Tuesday of this week.

That number is up two on the previous week according to the reports from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre.

92 covid deaths have been recorded in Kilkenny – that figure is unchanged from the week before.

The Covid incidence rate locally remains high according to the latest statistics published.

Carlow still has the highest 14-day incidence rate in the country at 1,937 per 100,000.

However the number of cases dropped back to 443 in the past week.

Kilkenny has the fourth-highest seven-day incidence rate with 704 new cases confirmed up to Tuesday night.

Meanwhile, see how St Luke’s General Hospital’s been doing in terms of patients with Covid here