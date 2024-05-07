A driver was caught speeding every four minutes over the bank holiday weekend.

A road safety campaign which ran from Thursday morning up to 7am today also caught 169 people driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol across the country – 18 of these were in our local Garda Division with eight in Kilkenny alone, two in Carlow and the rest in Waterford.

71 people have died on the roads already this year, 15 more than the same time last year.

Four of the fatalities were in Carlow, one in Kilkenny with two other local people dying on roads elsewhere.

The most recent death involved a young girl in a crash on Sunday morning in Baltinglass, Co Wicklow.

The RSA’s David Martin says driver distraction is another huge problem and he echo’s the call made last week on KCLR by Divisional Roads Policing Inspector Paul Donohoe by saying; “We’re advising people to put the phone away, don’t look at it, don’t use it at all while you’re driving, obviously alcohol, drugs and speeding remain big issues as well but distracted driving, use of mobile phones remains far too prevalent”.

Inspector Donohoe has been telling KCLR News that some don’t appear to be getting the message;