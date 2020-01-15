18 year old woman charged with death of Kilkenny man in the UK

A woman has been charged with the murder of Kilkenny man Adrian Murphy last summer.

Metropolitan police have confirmed that 18 year old Diana Cristea of Barnet in London was arrested yesterday and is due before Wimbledon Magistrates Court today.

She faces a murder charge in relation to the death of the 43 year old from Maudlin St whose body was found in Battersea on June 4th 2019.

She is also charged with one count of poisoning against a 40 year old man in a separate incident in Walthamstow, aswell as 2 counts of theft and two counts of fraud by false representation in relation to both victims.

A 25 year old man has already been charged in relation to both incidents.

Joel Osei of no fixed abode was remanded in custody back in December and is due before the Old Bailey on February 17th