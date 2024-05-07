UPDATE (Tuesday, 7th May): He’s been found safe and well, all who helped are thanked for the assistance

Earlier Story:

A public appeal’s been issued for information on a teenager who’s missing from Co Laois.

17-year-old Lorcan Meehan was last seen at 11pm on Sunday night (5th May) on the Dublin Road in Portlaoise.

He’s described as being 5ft, 1inch tall, is of slim build with blond hair, blue eyes and when last sighted was wearing a grey tracksuit, light blue t-shirt, white socks and runners.

Anybody who knows where he is or has something to share is asked contact Portlaoise Garda Station on 057 867 4100, the Garda Confidential Line: 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.