Carlow’s hosting another celebrity.

Hot on the heels of Judith Chapman’s stay at the Seven Oaks Hotel last week, it seems Patrick Bergin is the latest to stop by.

The Irish actor is famed for film roles in Sleeping with the Enemy and Patriot Games, while soap fans will know him from EastEnders.

His father Patrick/Paddy worked at Carlow Sugar and was a well-known local politician.