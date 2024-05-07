The new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of County Carlow Chamber of Commerce has been revealed.

Founder and manager of Nine Arch Consulting Nicola Doran will take over the reins held by Brian O’Farrell for the past eight years.

The Galway woman, who lives in Leighlinbridge, will take up her new position next Monday, 13th May.

She’s tasked with heading up the important organisation which is the leading voice for businesses across the county, representing over 200 Carlow-based companies from small start-ups right through to large employers and multinationals.

Nicola’s own experience to date includes working with and for businesses and support agencies, she previously worked with the Design & Crafts Council of Ireland (DCCI) where she held a number of management roles in Retail and Communications.

Nicola is a passionate advocate for Irish entrepreneurs, providing support and assistance to businesses across a range of sectors including design, craft, food, retail, hospitality, manufacturing, further education and financial services.

On accepting the role Nicola said “I am honoured to be taking up the role of CEO with County Carlow Chamber and I look forward to working with President, Rowena Dooley, its board and staff to promote and support our members who make up the vital and vibrant business ecosystem of county Carlow”.

President Rowena Dooley said that “we are thrilled to welcome Nicola to the team at County Carlow Chamber and we know that she will bring a fresh perspective to the organisation. We look forward to leaning on her extensive experience to help support and grow our thriving business community in Carlow”.

Stay tuned for more on this on The KCLR Daily (10am-1pm) today.