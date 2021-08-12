KCLR News

Covid-19 latest: 1,903 cases is highest daily total since January 23rd

80% of Ireland's adult population will be fully vaccinated by the weekend.

The highest number of Covid-19 cases in almost seven months has been reported.

There are 1,903 new infections – the highest daily figure since January 23rd.

219 people are in hospital with the virus, with 37 in intensive care.

While 90% will have received at least one dose.

