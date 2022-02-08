2022 to be a bumper year for weddings in Carlow and Kilkenny

There’s a queue of people lining up to get married across Carlow and Kilkenny this year.

So many weddings have been postponed or put off over the past couple of years due to the pandemic that 2022 will be very busy for couples tying the knot.

It’s resulted in a backlog in registering with HSE’s births and marriages office

People often don’t remember that you have to submit the official paperwork in time in order to get legally married.

Wedding Celebrant Noelle Cody says it’s important that couples get the administration part done in good time, particularly this year:

“You have to register your intent to marry and what’s happening particularly now is that couples are finding it extremely difficult to get on to the HSE to make that appointment to go in with their paperwork and register their intent to marry”