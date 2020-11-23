Covid-19 latest: 21 new cases in Kilkenny out of 252 nationally

There’s been 21 new cases of the coronavirus detected in Kilkenny.

There’s been an additional 252 confirmed cases of Covid-19 and no new deaths.

88 of the latest cases are in Dublin, 26 in Cork, 16 in Louth, 16 in Mayo but Carlow has reported no positive test results in the last 24 hours.

289 coronavirus patients are in hospital of which 33 are in ICU.