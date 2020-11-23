Flying Tumbler
KCLR News

Covid-19 latest: 21 new cases in Kilkenny out of 252 nationally

There's have been no new cases in Carlow, and no more deaths reported in the past 24 hours

Domhnall Doyle Domhnall Doyle Send an email 23/11/2020
Coronavirus updates on KCLR

There’s been 21 new cases of the coronavirus detected in Kilkenny.

There’s been an additional 252 confirmed cases of Covid-19 and no new deaths.

88 of the latest cases are in Dublin, 26 in Cork, 16 in Louth, 16 in Mayo but Carlow has reported no positive test results in the last 24 hours.

289 coronavirus patients are in hospital of which 33 are in ICU.

Domhnall Doyle Domhnall Doyle Send an email 23/11/2020