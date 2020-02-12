26 arrested in Storm action by Kilkenny Gardaí

A major Garda operation is continuing in Kilkenny today.

A series of checkpoints have been set up around the city and beyond as part of the day of action.

Up to 130 Garda personnel are involved including members from Kilkenny, Carlow and Thomastown districts.

A number of student Gardaí from Templemore are also involved along with some of the National Garda units and other agencies including waste enforcement officers from Kilkenny County Council.

26 people have been arrested under the operation in recent days, some on foot of warrants.