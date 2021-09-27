310 Covid-positive patients in Irish hospitals, seven of them in Carlow and Kilkenny’s St Luke’s

310 Covid-positive patients are in Irish hospitals this afternoon.

It’s an increase from 296 yesterday and shows a 4% rise on last Monday’s total.

Latest figures from the HSE show there are 65 people with the virus in ICU.

Last night seven people were being treated for the virus at St Luke’s General for Carlow and Kilkenny.

Two of those were in the Intensive Care Unit.

There was one further suspected case of Coronavirus at the local facility.