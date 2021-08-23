KCLR NewsNews & Sport

320,000 illegal cigarettes seized from vehicle at Rosslare Europort in Wexford

Two people have been questioned

23/08/2021

320,000 illegal cigarettes have been seized following a search at Rosslare Europort in Wexford.

Revenue officers searched a German registered van that had disembarked a ferry from Cherbourg in France on Saturday, and found the haul worth €230,000.

Two people were questioned, and the investigation is continuing.

It follows another seizure last Friday – details of that here.

