Almost €700,000 worth of tobacco seized at Rosslare Europort

Almost €700,000 worth of tobacco has been seized at Rosslare Europort.

Over 1,100 kilograms of ‘roll your own’ tobacco was discovered after a Polish registered lorry was searched yesterday using detector dog Gus.

A mobile X-scanner was also used in the operation after the truck arrived from Cherbourg in France.

A Polish national in his 40s was questioned in relation to the discovery.

This seizure is part of Revenue’s ongoing operations targeting the shadow economy, and the supply and sale of illegal tobacco products.