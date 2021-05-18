Covid-19 latest: 358 new Irish cases, as local doctors warn of rising cases in Carlow & Kilkenny

Health officials are reporting a further 358 Covid-19 cases.

There’s no notification of any more Covid-related deaths.

And after the recent cyber attacks on the HSE and Department of Health there’s no county-by-county breakdown of the figures.

But there’s fears the infections rate are continuing to grow in Carlow and Kilkenny.

Several senior medical personnel, including General Manager of St Luke’s Hospital Anne Slattery, Cardiac Consultant Michael Conway and Chair of the GP liaison committee John Cuddihy, have been telling KCLR this week about a rise in the number of cases they are finding locally.

Anyone with symptoms can go directly to the test centres or talk to their GP.

But people are being asked not to go to the hospital except for appointments and emergencies.