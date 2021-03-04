Covid-19 latest: 39 more deaths, 462 new cases with 10 in Carlow & Kilkenny

Another 39 people have died with Covid-19 and there are 462 new cases with 10 in Carlow and Kilkenny.

There have been 5 new cases in Kilkenny which has seen the county’s 14-day incidence rate rise slightly to 79 per 100,000.

Carlow’s also had 5 new cases of Covid-19 but the infection rate continues to fall to 169, with the national average now at 190 per 100,000.

There are 460 people in hospital with the virus, which includes 107 in intensive care.

NPHET says the R number has at least remained stable and may even have decreased slightly.