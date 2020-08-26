Four charged with burglary-related offences after early morning raid in Kilkenny

Four people were arrested in Kilkenny on Wednesday morning in a Garda operation targetting a gang of burglars.

The arrests came during a raid in the Wetlands area before 8am.

All four have been charged with offences related to burglary, theft, criminal damage and public order issues.

One of the men was the subject of a bench warrant – another was a juvenile.

The juvenille has been brought before Kilkenny District Court and remanded on bail to appear in court again next month.