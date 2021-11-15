4,570 new Covid-19 cases means more than 500,000 have now been infected in Ireland

The number of confirmed infections in Ireland has now surpassed half a million as the Cabinet Sub-Committee on Covid-19 meets this evening (Monday) to discuss new measures to slow the spread of the virus.

4,570 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed by NPHET this evening.

622 patients are hospitalised with the virus, the highest level since February – there 11 Covid patients at St Luke’s hospital in Kilkenny.

117 are in ICU, with 2 locally.

The surge in Covid cases has led to fears about restrictions being reintroduced.

Housing minister Darragh O’Brien says this is not the plan but some measures could be ”re-booted” to work better.

The Taoiseach says a lockdown for unvaccinated people isn’t being considered.

Micheál Martin says tougher restrictions for people who haven’t been vaccinated, like in Austria, isn’t being looked at here.

Minister Simon Harris says he thinks there will be an expansion of the booster vaccine programme.

The Higher Education Minister has been in Carlow and Kilkenny today.

He’s visited IT Carlow after earlier meeting Kilkenny County Council to discuss possibilities for a Kilkenny campus under the Technological University of the South East.

Minister Harris says more booster and antigen testing should be looked at.