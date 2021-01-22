Covid-19 latest: 52 more deaths with 2,371 new cases, 59 in Carlow & Kilkenny

52 more Covid-related deaths have been confirmed, alongside 2,371 new cases, 59 on them local in Carlow and Kilkenny.

Ireland’s 14 day incidence rate per 100,000 population is continuing to fall sharply, and now stands at 1,017.

But it’s gone up again slightly in Carlow after 31 more cases were reported.

It’s not at 1,461 per 100,000.

Kilkenny has had 28 new cases confirmed with the infection rate down slightly to 830 per 100,000.

154 of the latest cases were in Waterford which remains the second worst county in the country.

The Chief Medical Officer has appealed to the public to ‘stay the course’ this weekend and continue to ‘strictly adhere’ to the public health guidance.