5,483 new cases of Covid-19 reported – highest number since Jan 10th

5,483 new cases of Covid-19 have been reported this evening – the highest figure since January 10th.

The Chief Medical Officer says it’s also one of the highest ever daily case counts.

Dr Tony Holohan says there’s been a very significant increase in cases in almost all age-groups.

549 Covid patients are in hospital, down six from yesterday, while the ICU figure is down one to 96.

There were 384 cases of Covid-19 in Carlow in the past week which is the third highest seven-day incidence rate in the country, behind Leitrim and Louth.

Kilkenny is mid table after 499 cases in the same seven days.

Professor Emer Shelley, from the Royal College of Physicians, says today cases are very concerning.